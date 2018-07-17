Family, friends celebrate Sandra Bland three years later 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — Family and friends gathered on Sandra Bland Parkway near Prairie View University to honor the life and memory of their lost loved one.

Sandra Bland, 28, was found hanging in a Waller County jail cell following a traffic stop involving a state trooper. Bland's death sparked outrage and numerous protest across the nation.

Her sister, Shante Needham, says Bland was not the person she has been portrayed to be.

"Sandy wanted to make a difference," Needham said. " Even though she had to pass away, I believe she's doing that and she will continue to do that— her death will not be in vain."

The family continues to celebrate Bland's life by teaming up with filmmakers, including those with HBO for a documentary exploring her actual story. The film is expected to take viewers inside Bland's life and beyond the news headlines.

"Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland" is scheduled for release in late 2018.