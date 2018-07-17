HOUSTON -- There will not be a big change in the weather from what we've seen over the last few days because a ridge of high pressure is still firmly in control over most of the Lone Star State. Sorry guys, it is going to still be HOT outside! Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives you more details in his forecast.
Houston forecast: Ridge of high pressure has us keeping the heat!
-
Tuesday weather: High pressure takes over, heat is on the rise
-
Houston forecast: No surprise here, it’s another hot, dry day!
-
Weekend forecast: High heat looming over next few days while a storm is brewin’ in the waters
-
Houston forecast: More heavy rain possible Wednesday night, high temps expected Thursday
-
Monday forecast: Heat, humidity continues; rain expected to move in within next couple of days
-
-
Watching the Gulf: Disturbance continues to form slowly, heavy rainfall still possible for Houston area
-
Houston Forecast: Scattered showers fizzle out as high temps return
-
Houston forecast: Stay hydrated, temperatures continue to rise
-
Houston forecast: Get ready, a storm may be heading your way
-
Weekend forecast: Clear skies but get ready to sweat!!!
-
-
Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose
-
Tuesday storms: Severe weather alert issued for Houston, southeast Texas
-
Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose