Houston forecast: Ridge of high pressure has us keeping the heat!

Posted 5:22 PM, July 17, 2018, by

HOUSTON -- There will not be a big change in the weather from what we've seen over the last few days because a ridge of high pressure is still firmly in control over most of the Lone Star State. Sorry guys, it is going to still be HOT outside! Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives you more details in his forecast.