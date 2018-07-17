Inside Story: New colorful art installation lights up the Cistern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — If there's one thing we all know about the Bayou City, it's we definitely love our art!

And there's definitely no words to describe the newest art installation at the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern— except breathtaking!

Let's immerse ourselves into the underground art scene together in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.

The exhibit is called Spatial Chromointerference and involves 26 projectors casting red, green and blue lights throughout every inch of the 87,000 square foot re-purposed water reservoir.

It's the work of 94-year-old Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Diaz and runs through January 13.

To read more about the art installation filling our world with multiple colors, pick up this month's issue of Houstonia.

For more info on getting tickets to see the new Cistern Installation contact Buffalo Bayou Partnership.