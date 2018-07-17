× Man arrested following domestic dispute that led to 6 hour standoff with SWAT in southwest Houston

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A local man is in custody following a domestic dispute with his wife that led to a six-hour standoff with SWAT officers early Tuesday in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department responded to a home in the 15700 block of Homebrair Court around 1 a.m. Tuesday. However, investigators confirmed the dispute started several days prior before unraveling into a police situation.

The couple was having a heated argument Sunday night when a gun was pulled and the two started fighting for control of the weapon, according to police. During the scuffle, the gun reportedly discharged. That’s when police said the man snatched the gun and held it to the woman’s head, threatening to kill her.

The woman managed to escape the house, but for whatever reason, she returned to the home Monday night. She tried to get inside the house, but the man cut the power to the residence, causing the house alarms and other security features to sound at about 11 p.m.

When HPD arrived, the woman was outside the home with a small child and the man had barricaded himself inside the residence. Officers tried to make contact with the man by calling his cellphone but were unsuccessful.

A SWAT team was called in around 3 a.m. Tuesday and negotiators were able to convince the suspect to come outside without incident. The husband was taken into custody and subsequently charged. He was reportedly in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail.