Man pretending to be part of AC outreach program tries to trick elderly woman in Acres Homes neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It would seem no good deed goes unpunished.

State Rep. Jarvis Johnson and his outreach program recently delivered and installed 26 portable AC units to residences in the Acers Homes area. However, an impostor in the area is posing as a member from Johnson's office to gain access to homes.

Monday an elderly member of the Acers Home community fell victim to the crime. Luckily, she noticed something wasn't right and asked the man to leave before things got too out of hand.

Johnson said he and his team are no longer handing out free AC units. The representative also said to always make sure you ask for identification and agency information before allowing someone into your home.