President Trump clarifies his words over Russian election meddling amid barrage of Helsinki fallout

WASHINGTON - President Trump returned to Washington amid a burning firestorm of scathing criticism coming from all sides of the political fence!

Texas Congressman and Intelligence Committee member Will Hurd said, "I've seen the Russian intelligence and, you know, manipulate many people in my career, and I never would have thought the U.S. president would be one of them."

Former CIA Director John Brennan called President Trump's news conference with Putin "nothing short of treasonous."

So, it's no wonder the president felt the need to respond to his critics and fire right back!

"I have full faith and support for America's great intelligence agencies...always have," President Trump announced.

POTUS also said he misspoke at the presser with Putin when he responded with "He just said it's not Russia. I will say this, I don't see any reason why it would be."

"The sentence should have been, I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be Russia," Trump said.

Even some faithful Trump backers have blasted the president over his remarks in Helsinki.

"A U.S. president on foreign soil talking to our biggest enemy-- or adversary, or competitor, I don't know how we define them these days-- is essentially letting the guy get away with this," Fox Business anchor Neil Cavuto insisted.

Fox News Channel weekend anchor Abby Huntsman, daughter of Trump's Ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman, tweeted: "No negotiation is worth throwing your own people and country under the bus."

But Trump supporters take issue with the criticism being leveled at the prez— and at the spin.

Former Trump Republican Primary rival and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul stands by the president and said he sees the hyper criticism of POTUS as "hatred for President Trump" and that the summit was "renewing open lines of conversation."

Meanwhile, we're learning more about the Russian national, Mariia Butina, who is charged with being a foreign agent by the Justice Department.

Butina's attorney insists she is not a Russian agent and has cooperated with investigators.

Butina is apparently a gun rights activist who even managed to ask candidate Trump a question at a Las Vegas event back in 2015.

"If you would be elected as the president, what will be your foreign politics, especially?" Butina asked back then.

"I believe I would get along very nicely with Putin," Trump responded.

Three years later, at least Trump seems to be consistent.

After his comments on Tuesday, Trump quietly declared one thing as reporters left the room— he's not lifting sanctions on Russia.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee next week to discuss the Helsinki and North Korean Summits as well.

So, for the White House...perhaps actions will speak louder than words.