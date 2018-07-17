Suspected drunken driver arrested after crash in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspected drunken driver is out on bond after he was accused of a minor accident Sunday in northwest Houston, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

Barron Martinez, 23, was arrested in the 10500 block of W. FM 1960 after reportedly failing a standardized field sobriety test.

Investigators said Martinez showed several signs of intoxication when deputies responded to the scene.

Martinez was charged with DWI and then booked at the Harris County Jail.

His bond was set at $500.