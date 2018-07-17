Trump angers Democrats and some Republicans after Helsinki Summit with Putin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELSINKI, Finland - The eyes of the world were on Helsinki Monday morning as President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin completed their first-ever summit together.

Instead of hitting a 'reset button,' the two leaders seemed to just have a ball— soccer ball, that is!

"Mr. President, I'll give this ball to you, and now the ball is in your court," Putin told Trump.

The two men said they discussed a variety of issues like nukes, terrorism, Iran and Syria.

"If we are going to solve many of the problems facing our world, then we are going to have to find ways to cooperate in pursuit of shared interests," Trump announced.

Diplomatically, the president chose Not to push Putin on the alleged 2016 Election meddling by Russia, which Putin again denied.

Surprisingly, Trump called out the Mueller Russian Probe, instead!

"The probe is a disaster for our country," the president declared. "I think it's kept us apart. It's kept us separated. There was no collusion at all."

"What could possibly cause President Trump to put the interests of Russia over those of the United States?" Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer questioned.

Some Democrats are accusing Putin of having compromising material on Trump.

"Well, it's difficult to imagine another nonsense of bigger scale than this," Putin appeared to laugh off the accusation.

But even Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan criticized the president, stating "there is no question that Russia interfered in our election and continues attempts to undermine democracy here and around the world. The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally.'

Frequent GOP Trump critic Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker was particularly disappointed in Trump's showing.

"I just felt like the president's comments made us look as a nation more like a pushover," Corker said.

Meanwhile, back in D.C., the Justice Department charged a Russian national with conspiracy to act as a Russian Federation agent.

The timing of yet another Russian charge while Trump is overseas dealing with Russia certainly seems odd.

In an unrelated case, the Mueller Probe announced on Friday the grand jury indictment of 12 Russian military officers accused of hacking and interfering with the U.S. Presidential Election in 2016.

So while Trump and Putin seem content to say Russia didn't do it, the Justice Department seems to be pushing a different case.

And with Helsinki now in the rear view, not much seems to be cleared up going forward.