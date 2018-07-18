× 4-year-old survives near drowning at community pool in north Houston

HOUSTON— A 4-year-old boy is recovering after a near drowning incident at a community pool in north Houston Tuesday.

The Little York Fire Department and the Cypress Creek EMS responded to an apartment complex in the 12600 block of Kuykendahl around 8 p.m.

According to constables, the child was pulled from the pool and was unresponsive for about two minutes, before being revived by one of the apartment residents, who performed CPR.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.