× Body found on docks near boat marina in Seabrook, police say

SEABROOK, Texas— The Seabrook Police Department is investigating after a body was found on a dock near the boat marina Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the scene in the 2500 block of NASA Parkway around 7 p.m.

According to police, the body was found next to a bicycle near pier 13, which sits behind a small business park.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.