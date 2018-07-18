Firstborn children usually earn more money than younger siblings, study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Your birth order could have an effect on your future earnings.

In an article by economics professor, Sandra Black, birth order can actually effect the success you have in life.

She said the difficult part is distinguishing whether the parents are treating the kids differently or if the kids are just different and the parents are responding to it.

Black found that not only do firstborn children do better in education, but they also earn more!

There is also evidence that birth order effects are worst for women.

Success isn't measured in money, however, if you're born later than your siblings, you might now be making much of it.