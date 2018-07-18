× High-risk sex offender captured in northeast Houston, officials say

HOUSTON — Texas authorities have captured a high-risk sex offended in northeast Houston after receiving an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip with a cash reward of $3,000, according to the Department of Public Safety on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Anthony Fitzgerald Turner was arrested for an alleged parole violation and reportedly failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Officials said Turner, 54, had been wanted since June 2016 when he absconded from his last known address in Houston. His criminal history includes convictions for aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and burglary.

Turner was apprehend through the efforts of the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, which includes DPS special agents and the Texas Attorney General’s Office, and coordination with the Houston Police Department.