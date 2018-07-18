× HPD: Husband shoots burglar in the head to protect wife during home invasion in southeast Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a husband shot one of two burglars accused of robbing his wife and forcing their way inside of the couple’s home Tuesday night.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 4300 block of South Acres around 10:30 p.m.

According to police, two men approached a woman in her driveway and stole her purse before forcing her to take them inside her home. The burglars were not aware that the woman’s husband was at home and witnessed the attack. When the burglars attempted to enter the home, the husband opened fire, leading to a shootout between the three men.

The husband and wife were not injured during the exchange of gunfire, but one of the burglars was shot in the head.

The burglar was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police are still searching for the other burglar.