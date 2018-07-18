Kentucky pastor revokes memberships of church goers not attending services regularly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAVE CITY, Ky. — A Kentucky pastor has a congregation up in arms after he decided to revoke the memberships of church goers who haven't attended services lately.

"That's wrong," Cave City Baptist Church member Samantha Esters said.

"It's called holding people accountable," Cave City Baptist Senior Pastor Ryan Broers said.

"I don't ever want to go back to that church," Esters vowed.

The now former-members have been sent letters announcing the news.

"A lot of the people that the letters were sent to are not attending church anywhere, and this was kind of a wake-up call to them," Pastor Broers said. "These are people that we haven't heard from, they've received multiple letters inquiring about their membership."

But that's not what this faithfully attending church lady says.

"I was in shock that they could kick somebody out, especially after I had just been there a couple Sundays ago," Esters commented.

But church leaders say this is not the end of the world!

If kicked-out members want to return to the fold, they can call in with a request.

"If anybody wants to come back, they're welcome to come back," Broers insisted. "There's no hard feelings towards anyone that received the letter."

The pastor says loving all church members — even those who have gone astray or not — is his goal.

"I preach the truth, and sometimes, the truth hurts and it steps on people's toes," Broers said.

"It's actually God's church, not your church," Esters remarked.

Amen to that!