Local 19-year-old reported missing from the Galleria area, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for an older teen after the young woman was reported missing from the Galleria area over the weekend.

Danielle Rainwater, 19, was last seen at the H-E-B grocery store at 5895 San Felipe St. on June 14.

The teen is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators said she often hangs out in the Galleria area and at the Arpis Phoenician Deli on Westheimer Road.

If found, please call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.