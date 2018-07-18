Local man allegedly rams into vehicle, threatens other driver with knife during road rage incident in northwest Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Don’t bring a knife to a gun fight.

Ricky Cleon Anderson, 39, is being held on a $50,000 bond after constable deputies said he tried to threaten another driver with a knife during a road rage incident Tuesday in the 15000 block of Spring Cypress Road.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said the complainant was stopped at a red light at Telge Road when the driver behind him — identified as Anderson — started to honk profusely. The suspect then used his pickup truck to ram the complainant’s vehicle out of the way, according to deputies.

Afterwards, Anderson reportedly followed the other driver into a nearby parking lot where the complainant was assessing the damage to his vehicle. Officers said the suspect, with a knife drawn, approached the driver but then got back into his pickup truck when the man pulled out a concealed handgun to protect himself.

Anderson fled the scene.

Constables later tracked down Anderson and arrested him.

The suspect is now behind bars at the Harris County Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault using a deadly weapon.