Maggie’s Must-Haves: Life’s a ‘Beach’

HOUSTON -- Summer is here and we wanna make sure that "Life's a Beach" with these Maggie's Must-Haves.

Palais Royal: Beach Accessories

From your beach bag, to towel, even a "Beach Please" sun hat, go to Palais Royal. One stop shop for all a "beaches" needs.

Billie

Keep those legs and other lady bits summer ready with Billie shaving subscription.

Billie is a female-first body brand built on providing premium-quality shaving and body care products through an affordable subscription model, without the 'pink tax.'

Delivered direct to the consumer,Billie`s products are priced at half the price of competitors and directly in line with men`s razor subscriptions (and always with free shipping!)

Billie also just launched six month ($27) and twelve month ($54) gift subscriptions to ensure she`ll never run out of or pay the pink tax on razors again.

Honey Belle`s Masks and Moisturizers to Get Your Glow On

Bring the tropics home with this island-inspired DIY mask.

Coconut Rose Mask - This NEW hydrating mask removes toxins and impurities, fades hyperpigmentation and encourages collagen and elastin production and leaves your skin nourished and soothed. Made with gentle coconut milk, hibiscus leaf, beetroot and rose kaolin clay.

MyChelle(R) Dermaceutical Sun Protection Line

Dare-toBare with these new SPF beauty heroes.

1. Sun Shield Liquid SPF 50 Non-Tinted - A non-tinted, 100% mineral sunscreen for maximum UVA/UVB broad-spectrum protection. This silky, colorless formula blends weightlessly and seamlessly for a where, matte, finish. Wear alone or use as a sheer primer under foundation to create a smooth, matte finish. Formulated oil-free and recommended for all skin types. SRP $22.50, 1 fl oz

2. Sun Shield Stick SPF 50 Tinted - This tinted, mineral-based sunscreen provides powerful UVA/UVB broad-spectrum protection and glides on smoothly with just enough color to enhance any skin tone. Avocado, Jojoba and Vitamin E Oils help moisturize and protect skin. Perfect for on the go—it won`t sweat off and has a light natural scent. SRP $12, 0.52 fl oz

3. Replenishing Solar Defense Body Lotion SPF 50 - This 100% mineral-based, hydrating body sun protection melts into skin delivering UVA/UVB broad-spectrum protection without leaving behind any greasy residue. Rich in Coconut Oil and Shea Butter, skin instantly feels nourished and hydrated. SRP $29.50, 6 fl oz

MyChelle skin care products are bioactive, ethically sourced, and formulated with high-performance ingredients & plant stem cells, peptides, and vitamins in their most potent forms—for superior results and a lifetime of natural, healthy skin.