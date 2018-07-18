Machete-wielding suspect scared about arrest after SWAT pulls him down from house roof in NW Houston

HOUSTON — A machete-wielding man was arrested Tuesday night after climbing the roof of a family home in northwest Houston and causing an hour-long standoff with police.

The Houston Police Department responded to a burglary in progress call in the 6400 block of Deirdre Anne Drive around 11 p.m.

According to police, a man and his son were at home when they heard something on their roof. The homeowner went outside and got his ladder to remove what he believed to be raccoons, but instead he discovered a man with a machete.

The father and son immediately went inside their home and called police.

Officers with the HPD Tactical Operations Division arrived and tried to make contact with the man. However, after about an hour, the officers requested a SWAT unit and hostage negotiator.

In an effort to secure the scene, SWAT officers gained access to the roof and tased the man, who was then taken into custody.

The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault from an earlier incident, during which he allegedly pulled a knife on a family member.

While being escorted to a police vehicle, the suspect suggested he was hiding on the roof to protect himself.

“It’s a crazy world out here, man! I got beat up today. I ain’t wanna get off the roof. Got shot, gone get killed probably. You probably ain’t gone see me tomorrow. You probably see me on the news tomorrow. I’m Max Lopez, man! If I go missing tomorrow, that’s my name,” he said.