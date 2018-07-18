Man charged in Brittany Burfield’s murder as police continue to search for victim’s body: court documents

HOUSTON — Murder charges have been filed against Alex Haggerty, a primary suspect in the disappearance of 32-year-old Sugar Land resident Brittany Leigh Burfield, according to court documents.

Haggerty, 36, was taken into custody June 13 after being charged in an unrelated domestic violence case. Houston police arrested the suspect at his home in the 3200 block of Drew Street near Nettleton Street, where investigators reportedly found Burfield’s clothing in the yard of the residence.

Burfield was last seen leaving her mother’s house about 2 p.m. on June 25.

Her body has yet to be found, but charges in the probable cause documents stated that Haggerty caused the death of Burfield by “intentionally and knowingly committing an act clearly dangerous to human life, namely, by shooting the complainant with a deadly weapon, namely, a firearm.”

It further reads that Haggerty caused her death by, “stabbing the complainant with a deadly weapon, namely, a knife.”

Burfield’s mother also believes Haggerty is responsible for her daughter’s death.

“[Haggerty] is someone that Brittany tried to help out. She’s always out there to help the underdog. He was a friend of a friend of hers, and she’d been asked to help him and she tried, and she became fearful of him very early on,” Tricia Valentine said.

Valentine said when she went to Brittany’s apartment, the door was unlocked and items of value were missing.

“If you bought anything from him or anyone else that may have come from her apartment— a big screen TV, a surround-sound system, a BluRay system, ZTE telephone— please call Crime Stoppers,” Valentine said.