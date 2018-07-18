× Man dead, teen injured after alleged family drug deal goes bad in downtown Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot and a teen was injured in east downtown Houston Tuesday.

Police responded to a shooting call at Avenue L and Maltby around 11:45 p.m.

According to police, a husband and his wife were at an apartment complex with their small child, allegedly carrying out a drug deal, when something occurred and the husband was shot. The father managed to flee the scene and drove down Avenue L, where he collapsed while behind the wheel. The vehicle crashed into a tree in a yard at the end of the block.

The wife and child were not injured, but the husband was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, police learned that a 16-year-old wandered into a nearby fire station suffering from a gunshot wound that he sustained during the same drug deal that caused the death of the husband.

The teen was transported to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive.

No charges have been filed at this time.