New study says summer heat could slow down your brain

HOUSTON -- When it comes to making the right decisions in your life, it may be wise to think twice during the months of the summer.

Could scorching temps and constant heat waves be the reason you're stuck in the hot seat?

To keep it plain and simple....the heat can make you dumb!!

According to new research from Harvard University, heat stress might be to blame for summertime screw ups.

The research states extreme heat can reduce cognitive performance in young adults. The study consisted of 44 college students in dorms -- both with and without air conditioning -- then testing their brain functions in both hot temps and cooler ones.

Findings of the study suggest students without A/C had lower reaction times to color/word testing and basic mathematical problems by 13 percent.