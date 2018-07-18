Playing for a Cause: Houston to host AFFL Ultimate Final for great cause with Houston Texans Deshaun Watson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- Playing for a great cause! Houston will host the American Flag Football League Ultimate Final on Thursday, July 19 at 8 p.m. at BBVA Compass Stadium.

A portion of tickets sales for the AFFL Ultimate Final will benefit Houston Habitat for Humanity in partnership with Houston Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Founder and CEO of AFFL Jeff Lewis chatted with CW39's Morning Dose. Maggie Flecknoe about what fans can expect at this year's tournament.

The AFFL Ultimate Final pits the winner of a 128-team nationwide open flag football tournament against a team of elite current and former pro athletes -- Pros vs. Joes, Godspeed vs. Fighting Cancer -- in a winner-take-all $1,000,000 championship.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Deshaun ahead of the AFFL Ultimate Final here in Houston. We have seen huge reception for the league as it’s moved around the country and we look forward to bringing the US Open of Football to an emphatic conclusion in Houston,” said Jeff Lewis. “Deshaun is a local star and we are honored to be supporting his cause with the Houston Habitat for Humanity.”

H-Town, come meet me next Thurs 7/19 7pm CT at BBVA Compass Stadium to catch the $1M @flagfootball Ultimate Final! Every ticket sold benefits, Houston Habitat for Humanity. Don’t forget to watch #AFFL action Saturday 7/14 3pm CT on @NFLNetwork see who move 2 the finals in Houston pic.twitter.com/Lu39ybFB5V — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) July 12, 2018

To purchase tickets, visit AFFL.com.