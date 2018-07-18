Suspect arrested after man shot multiple times during argument in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Local police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man multiple times Tuesday night at an apartment complex near Bayland Park in southwest Houston.

Cristhian Martinez, 24, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers were called to the 6700 block of Hendon Lane at 7 p.m.

Investigators said Martinez and the victim, 42-year-old Armando Miranda, were arguing when the shooting happened.

Miranda was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested Martinez and he was subsequently charged for his role in the incident.