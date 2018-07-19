5 million U.S. home seekers are victims of rental fraud, study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Talk about a million dollar listing!

Scammers are raking in fast cash when it comes to rental fraud. Con artist are screwing over millions of renters across the country.

According to Apartmentlist.com, 43% of renters have encountered shady listings. Five million renters have admitted to forking over cash to real estate schemes and cons.

About 25% of Houston apartment hunters say they've come across click bait but steered clear of handing out money. While 4% admitted to being fooled.

Andy Teas with the Houston Apartment Association says it's getting tougher to weed out scammers these days as they become more and more sophisticated.

"What we always recommend is [to] rent from a reputable apartment property. If you see the Houston Apartment Association logo you know that they are members of a trade association that has a code of ethics and bylaws," Teas said.

At least 42% of young renters fall for the ole "Phantom Rental" scheme. Phantom rental is an online con set to lure users in with unbelievable low-rent properties that turn out to be, well, unbelievable.

The study went on to say one in three renters have lost over $1,000 forking over phony security deposits or paying rent on fake properties.

The moral of the story is when it comes to apartment hunting— get out there and hunt!