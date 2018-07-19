Child dies after being left in hot bus in Acres Homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - A three-year-old child is dead after being left in a hot daycare bus.

A witness says, "The owner came out and when she looked at the bus she was just screaming and hollering. Just screaming her head off, and right then I knew a kid was left on the bus."

They were called to the 8000 block of Antoine just after 7 p.m. where the van had been parked for hours in the Acres Homes area.

The witness added, "The dad was saying my kid, my child, why? Why? Why? My heart went out to him and I seen them take the kid off the bus. There was no life in him left at all."

The toddler was found unresponsive and died after being rushed to the hospital.

18 mo. old toddler rushed to hospital after apparently being left in day care van. 8000 block Antoine. Call came in to @Pct1Constable approx. 7pm. Van was parked approx 3pm. Child unresponsive upon discovery. Day care employee being questioned. #hounews — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) July 20, 2018

Constable Al Rosen says, "The child was left in the bus for about four hours. Temperature was about 113 degrees.When we got here, we had a temperature gun check it. When we got here, the child was unresponsive. The father arrived to pick up the child about 6:30 and then the daycare started looking around for the child; could not find the child; went out to the bus and discovered the child was actually on the bus unresponsive. They called the Fire Department-EMS to come out and they worked on the child, took him to Methodist Hospital Willowbrook where the child actually passed away."

According to kidsandcars.org, this is the third fatality in Texas this year. Texas ranks worst in the nation in child hot car deaths with 123 fatalities since 1991.