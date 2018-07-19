ESPYS honors Houston Astros with Best Team Award

HOUSTON— The Houston Astros have been riding a perfect wave of triumph and success since winning the 2017 World Series. And last night was no different as the 2018 ESPYS honored them with the best team award Wednesday night.

The Astros, whose first season was in 1962, became World Series champions for the first time in franchise history after defeating the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles this past November. The Astros’ postseason run has been a welcome diversion for residents of Houston, where Harvey’s floodwaters damaged about 100,000 homes.

“What a great year in sports it was and I think this doesn’t only signify that we were a really good team in 2017, but overall the last couple years our clubhouse has been full of guys who want to win and make coming to the ballpark so easy and that’s what it’s all about,” Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel said.

Houston Astros fans were quick to congratulate the team on their best team win!

