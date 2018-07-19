Fans of ‘mom guilt’ viral sensation flood Houston bookstore for autograph copy of newly-released ‘Eat Cake, Be Brave’

HOUSTON — Public speaker Melissa Radke may be best known for her “mom guilt” videos, which have drawn millions of likes and followers on social media.

But now she is drawing the crowds again for her new book, “Eat Cake, Be Brave,” which was released Tuesday.

Excited fans lined up at Blue Willow Bookstore at 14532 Memorial Drive to receive an autograph copy.

The Lufkin, Texas native got her inspiration for her new book on her 41st birthday, after her kids got into a fight while she blew out the candles. She realized she needed to make a wish …. and her wish was to be BRAVE.

Radke mixes humor and heart perfectly as she tackles how to “Live Known” and how to not listen to what people say about you.

Radke’s Houston appearance was the first stop on her book tour.