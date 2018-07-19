Grand jury indicts former press secretary for Mayor Turner accused of promoting personal business on city’s dime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Darian Ward, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's former press secretary accused of misusing city time and resources for her own personal gain, has been indicted by a grand jury.

Ward has been charged with failure or refusal of an officer to provide public information.

Ward came under fire after it was discovered that, while on the job, she was allegedly using her status in the Mayor's Office as a means to promote her own personal production company, Joy in Motion.

It was alleged that Ward sent thousands of emails from her official city email address, soliciting donations for non-city related charities, pitching reality shows and a number of other non-work related events. Investigators believe she used her city email address as "muscle" to help persuade the parties in which she was reaching out to.

After an investigation was launched, Ward was ordered to turn over her emails, something she did not fully do. Investigators said Ward only a small fraction of the more than 2,000 incriminating emails.

Her then boss, Turner, initially stood by her, feeling that a 10-day suspension was punishment enough. But after more pressure from city council members and the public, Ward resigned in January.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg promised a full and comprehensive investigation.

The Mayor's Office released a statement Thursday in regard to the indictment:

“Mayor Turner expects every city of Houston employee to comply with the Texas Public Information Act. Questions about today’s grand jury decision should be directed to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The mayor is currently on a trade mission in South America, where he is focused on promoting Houston, and growing business and cultural ties in Peru, Chile and Argentina.”

Ward faces up to six months in jail, up to a $1,000 fine, or a combination of both, if convicted.