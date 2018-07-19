HOUSTON -- Stay hydrated, use sunscreen and get as much indoor cool air as you can .... it's a scorcher out there! Meteorologist Jason Disharoon talks about the rising temps and an air quality alert for Friday.
Houston forecast: It’s a scorcher out there!
-
