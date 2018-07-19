× HCSO: Man charged after ‘clean scanning’ almost 2,000 state vehicle inspections

HOUSTON— Investigators with Constable Mark Herman’s Emissions Task Force Unit have arrested Amori Mooresh, 47, for performing fraudulent inspections at an inspection station in north Houston Wednesday.

Over the course of a year, the Emissions Task Force Unit conducted an in-depth investigation at Ezel State Inspection located at 703 E. Little York.

According to deputies, Mooresh allegedly issued 1,900 illegal inspections using a procedure called “clean scanning”. This procedure allowed Mooresh to conduct inspections on vehicles that were not at the business.

Deputies believe the illegal inspections total an estimated $150,000.

Mooresh was arrested and charged with tampering with a governmental record. His bond is set at $10,000.