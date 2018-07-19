Man driving Bentley Convertible, shot in head during robbery outside Centerfolds gentlemen’s club in southwest Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was shot during a robbery outside of a gentlemen’s club in southwest Houston.

Midwest Patrol Officers responded to a shooting call at Centerfolds gentlemen’s club located at 6161 Richmond Ave., around 5 a.m.

According to officers, a man was leaving the gentlemen’s club in his Bentley Convertible when he was robbed and shot by an unknown man.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.