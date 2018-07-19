× Scam Alert: Traffic ticket scam targeting Brazoria County residents, deputies say

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas— The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office is informing it’s residents of a telephone scam requesting money for unpaid traffic violations.

According to deputies, a number of residents have received calls over the past several days from someone pretending to be from the sheriff’s office.

“The scammers are requesting that citizens purchase gift cards or cash cards and provide the information on the cards as payment. The suspects have created a false phone number that appears on the victim’s caller ID that shows to be from a Sheriff’s Office extension,” said Lieutenant Varon Snelgrove with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.

So how can a resident know if the call is real or fake?

Lieutenant Snelgrove said residents will never receive calls from deputies asking for money. If someone calls asking for gift cards or cash it is definitely a scam.

“Under no circumstances will the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office ever solicit members of the public by telephone and request payment in the form of gift or cash cards,” said Snelgrove.

Anyone that receives a call requesting payment should contact the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office at 979-864-2392 and report the incident.