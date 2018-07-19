‘To be, or not to be?’ UH Alumna will be playing the role of Hamlet in Houston Shakespeare Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- "To be, or not to be: that is the question." One of the most famous lines from William Shakespeare's "Hamlet". But did you ever think there would be a woman playing the role of Hamlet? Powerhouse actress, Shannon Hill is taking on the rigorous role.

The University of Houston Alumna sat down with morning dose.'s, Maggie Flecknoe to talk more about the role and coming back to perform in Houston.

The Houston Shakespeare Festival is produced by the UH School of Theatre & Dance. Performances at Miller Outdoor Theatre are free and open to the public. The 2018 schedule is as follows: