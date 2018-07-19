× Victim fights back: Man shoots, kills suspected carjacker in southeast Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot by the owner of a vehicle, during an armed robbery with three others in southeast Houston.

Southeast Patrol officers responded to an apartment complex in the 7900 block of S. Sam Houston Pkwy E., around 2 a.m.

According to officers, a man was coming home when he was robbed at gunpoint by 3 men. The robbers managed to take the man’s truck and tried to run him over as they drove away. The owner of the truck fired two shots as the robbers drove the vehicle toward the front exit gate, but they could not get out. The robbers abandoned the truck and tried to run away but the truck’s owner caught them and started shooting. The truck owner exchanged gunfire with the robbers, striking one of them.

The robber that was shot ran towards the service road where he collapsed. he was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The other two robbers took off on foot in an unknown direction.