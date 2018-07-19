VIDEO: Off-duty Seabrook officer body slams man accused of skinny dipping at closed apartment pool

SEABROOK, Texas — A night of juvenile hi-jinks ended in an altercation with an off-duty police officer and misdemeanor charges Monday night at an apartment complex in the Seabrook area.

Johnathan Johnson, 21, is charged with resisting arrest.

The suspect and a group of teens are accused of hopping the fence surrounding a pool at the Villa by the Bay apartments in the 2800 block of E. NASA Parkway. Investigators said the pool was closed for the day due to chemical cleaning.

The apartment management team received multiple complaints about several people swimming naked in the pool. The office reached out to an uniformed courtesy officer — identified as Seabrook Police Department officer D. Christensen — for assistance removing the group.

The officer reportedly told the teens that the pool was closed and asked them to provide identification. According to police, Johnson refused and an altercation ensued as the officer attempted to arrest him.

Snapchat clips show the altercation unravel as the officer takes on the group while waiting for further police assistance, which arrived shortly after 10 p.m.

In the video, the officer grabs Johnson by the waist and then slams him to the ground back first. While Christensen stands over Johnson, a young woman comes from behind and punches the officer in the back of the head. In another clip, you can hear Johnson asking the officer to get off him and threatening to call police.

When additional officers arrived, Johnson was taken into custody.

Johnson has since been released from jail on a $1,000 bond.