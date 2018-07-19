× Where is Cody Thomas? Police seeking new leads in case of local man missing for over a year

HOUSTON—Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit need the public’s assistance in locating Thomas Cody who is missing under suspicious circumstances.

Thomas Cody,35, was last seen at his home in the 8100 block of Ogden Street. His family told investigators that he was going to visit a friend in the 8400 block of Detroit street and was never heard from again.

Police found Cody’s Toyota Sequoia on fire in the 6800 block of Almeda Genoa a few days after his disappearance.

Cody is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with silver “Jordan” letters, shiny silver shorts, with white, gray and black Jordan tennis shoes.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online.