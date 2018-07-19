Woman violently beats 85-year-old mother to death because she was left out of her will, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida neighborhood is still rattled over the brutal murder of an 85-year-old woman beaten to death by her daughter.

"Shocking. It was really shocking," a neighbor said.

Investigators said Gabriela Perero, 52, was arrested last week and charged with premeditated murder. But why would a daughter beat her elderly mother to death?

Police said Perero did it because she discovered he mom left her out of her will, and she practically confessed as much during a hearing with the judge.

"Alright ma'am, you have a charge, it's an add charge of premeditated murder," the judge announced from the bench.

"It wasn't premeditated, but I did murder," Perero began to utter.

Before Perero's attorney could stop his client, the judge had to remind the defendant of her rights.

"Don't discuss the facts of the case," Perero's attorney told his client.

"You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you," the judge declared.

But even more legal damage was already done with what police say Perero confessed to them.

The suspect reportedly told detectives she "pushed [the victim] down, grabbed her, and tore the skin off her arm." And then she told her mother, "You destroyed my life, so I'm going to destroy you."

It's easy to see why residents were so shocked that a daughter who lived with her mother could snap and do something so vile.

"We were all shocked. Everybody was," a neighbor shared. "Really terrified of what happened. We never expected that to happen here."

Perero is currently sitting at the Broward County Jail without bond.