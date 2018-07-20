Body of missing Katy man with Parkinson’s disease found near Buffalo Bayou, deputies say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The search has ended for a 77-year-old man reported missing in Katy after his body was found along Buffalo Bayou behind the Woodcreek Reserve neighborhood, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Tai Park, who reportedly suffered from Parkinson’s disease, was reported missing by family members after he left his residence about 1 p.m. Thursday. Hours later, a resident found Park walking westbound along the Katy Freeway service road near FM 1463. The individual dropped Park off at a nearby McDonald’s restaurant, but Park left before deputies or family members could arrive.

It’s possible Park was sighted again at the Katy Mills Mall before being found deceased Friday morning, officers said.

“We’re sorry to report that we found Mr. Tai Park deceased along Buffalo Bayou behind Woodcreek Reserve. He was spotted by the helicopter crew. We send a heartfelt thank you to the many members of the community who searched alongside our safe,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

A cause of death has not been released.

Update regarding missing elderly: We’re sorry to report that we found Mr. Tai Park deceased along Buffalo Bayou behind Woodcreek Reserve. He was spotted by the helicopter crew. We send a heartfelt thank you to the many members of the community who searched alongside our staff. pic.twitter.com/4Z6uCjewqJ — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) July 20, 2018

