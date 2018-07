Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- We all have those days when you really can't take anymore. There's friends, the boss, the job, traffic, crowds, the spouse, relationships and the list goes on.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tantrums, LLC can help you release that frustration. You will feel relieved and get a great workout in the process.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tantrums, LLC owner Shawn Baker chatted with Morning Dose.'s Maggie Flecknoe about the benefits of letting off some steam in a safe environment.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more information, visit tantrumsllc.com.