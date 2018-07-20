Federal, local authorities still investigating arson fire at Northshore Mosque in Cloverleaf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Members of the Northshore Mosque in Cloverleaf are still reeling from an apparent attempt to set the mosque on fire early Thursday by setting its doors ablaze!

"We thank the Lord Almighty that He protected this place, He protected the people who were coming for worship," ISGH President M.J. Khan announced.

Investigators from the FBI and ATF are investigating further to see if hate crime charges may be filed against the perpetrators.

"The residents of Harris County are always of our utmost concern," Harris County Fire Marshall Laurie Christensen said. "When we see something like this happen in our community, we've got investigators working round the clock to try to solve this."

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the mosque members actually have forgiven the culprits of the crime.

"They hold no ill will," Gonzalez said. "They encourage the persons that may have committed this to come forward and learn more about them-- and why they're here and how they're about peace."

Authorities just hope anyone who saw something connected to this crime will come forward and say something.

"This will not be tolerated," the sheriff insisted. "We want to make sure that everyone is safe, that all religions are safe to practice. And we're gonna be out here, we're out here protecting the community."

Perhaps they can put out any future fires before they ever get started.