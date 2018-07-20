Flix Fix: Mama Mia! Here We Go Again, Unfriended: Dark Web and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Grab your bathing suit and dancing shoes because Mama Mia! Here We Go Again is headed back to Greece… or maybe not. AP award winning film critic Dustin Chase reviews the musical sequel starring Amanda Seyfried and Lily James and why changing the location from Greece to Croatia effects much of the visual excitement. July is apparently the month for unnecessary sequels as Unfriended: Dark Web also debuts this weekend. It’s a follow-up to Friend Request, the homemade looking web cam movie that promises to be one of the years very worst. Those reviews plus more on this week’s edition of Flix Fix.