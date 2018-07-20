WATCH LIVE: HCSO shares new details after suspect arrested in shooting of woman at Katy car wash

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is sharing new details about an investigation into the shooting of woman two weeks ago at a car wash in Katy.

The victim, 39, was driving into a car wash on South Mason Road near Kingsland Boulevard on July 10. According to deputies, the woman was shot in the arm through her driver’s side window. The woman told investigators she was not involved in a road rage incident before the shooting.

On Thursday, Nicholas Dagostino was arrested and charged in the incident.