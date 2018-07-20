Houston Happenings: World Series of Dog Shows, Bridal Extravaganza, ‘Trae Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Houston World Series of Dog Shows

It’s a very hot summer, but that doesn't mean we can't have a "doggone" great time!

The Houston World Series of Dog Shows will take place on Wednesday, July 18 until Sunday, July 22 at 8 a.m. at the NRG Center.

The dog shows will feature some adorable, loyal and awesome fur-babies that are ready to show off their talents.

Tickets for the 5-day event will start at $10.

For more information, click here.

Bridal Extravaganza Show

Here comes the...Bridal Extravaganza Show!

The nation’s largest bridal show will be on Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22 at 10 a.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The bridal show will feature over 350 wedding vendors, fashion shows, wedding cake tastings and so much more to help you get ready for your special day.

Tickets for the event will start at $15.

For more information, click here.

'Trae Day' 11th Annual Community Event

The 11th annual community event “Trae Day", hosted by Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth, will be on Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m. at Discovery Green.

Celebrate the gift of giving back with Trae Tha Truth and other celebs while enjoying fun family activities, live music, petting zoos, carnival rides and so much more.

Also, there will be free school supplies given to students and free immunizations and health screenings.

The event will be free to the public.

For more information, click here.