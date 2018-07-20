× Investigators: Man believes ex-wife intentionally set fire at home while children were inside

CYPRESS, Texas — Investigators are trying to determine if a fire started at a home in Cypress Friday early Friday was intentionally set.

Firefighters with the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department responded around 1:20 a.m. to a house fire on Spinney at Paddock Bend. Upon arrival, they found smoke and flames on the outside of the home, and managed to knock them out before they reached the attic.

A father and his four children, in their early to mid-teen, were home when the fire began. The family escaped with no injuries.

The father told investigators he believes his ex-wife set a fire on the front porch. The home has surveillance video, which he says possibly captured the woman in action.

That claim has not been confirmed as of yet by investigators.

“The homeowner apparently had some problems with his ex-wife. He is concerned that maybe his ex-wife may have come by and started the fire. We will investigate to see what caused the fire,” said Cy-Fair VFD investigator Dean Hensley .