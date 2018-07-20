× Local doctor killed in fatal ride-by shooting on bicycles in Texas Medical Center, police say

HOUSTON — Local police are searching for a possible gunman after a doctor with United Methodist Hospital was fatally shot while riding his bicycle Friday morning in the Texas Medical Center, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said the victim was riding northbound in the 6600 block of Main Street around 8:50 a.m. when another cyclist riding a dark-colored bike pulled alongside him. The alleged suspect fired at least twice, hitting the victim.

“We originally thought we had a suspect, but that turned out not to be true,” HPD Asst. Chief T. Finner said. “We’re actively searching for a suspect now.”

The doctor was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect is a man in his 20s or 30s and was wearing dark colored clothing at the time of the shooting.

“The most important thing is we have to look out for each other. If you see something, say something,” Finner said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the Houston Police Department homicide division directly at 713-308-3600.