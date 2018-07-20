× Local economy growing: Workforce says Houston year-to-year job growth exceeding expectations

HOUSTON– Houston-area employers added 23,200 jobs in June, making it the largest one-month gain on record, according to figures released Friday by Workforce Solutions-Gulf Coast.

The primary driver of growth in June was in the Professional and Business Services sector, which saw 13,400 new positions added. Nearly nine out of every 10 new jobs in this sector was in administrative support and professional, scientific and technical services subsector.

“I think this report only adds to the ongoing boost in economic confidence the Houston area has seen since oil prices began to rise,” said Workforce Solutions Senior Economist Parker Harvey. “With oil stabilizing at around $70 per barrel, the major producers and oilfield services firms have more confidence to begin adding engineers and support staff.”

The Construction sector also saw its biggest one-month gain for June on record, adding 7,000 new positions. These jobs were spread fairly evenly across building construction and specialty trade contractors.

The Houston area’s unemployment rate rose nearly a half a point to 4.6%. Harvey says the rise can be attributed to more people searching for jobs and seasonal layoffs of public school staff.

The Texas Workforce Commission will release employment numbers for July 2018 on August 17.