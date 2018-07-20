× Need a job? NRG holding ‘staff draft’ hiring event to work on Texans gamedays and other local events

HOUSTON — It doesn’t get any sweeter than this. The partners at NRG Park are offering employment opportunities to dedicated, hardworking, team driven applicants interested in working part-time for Houston Texans gamedays and NRG Park Events.

The goal is to build a strong employee base while offering Texas-size hospitality to guests.

The free hiring event will take place on July 23 in the Verizon West Club. Applicants can stop by anytime between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Hiring managers from Aramark, CSC, SMG and the Houston Texans will be there to discuss employment opportunities. They are currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions before the start of the 2018 Houston Texans football season. Not only can these applicants work Texans games, but they can also work other events on NRG property throughout the year such as Disney on Ice, Rodeo Houston, Monster Jam, AdvoCare Texas Kickoff, Nutcracker Market, Taylor Swift Concert, Beyoncé & Jay-Z Concert, etc.

Applicants attending can park in the Teal Lot located off of Kirby and Murworth. Parking is free for this event.

Positions available:

Maintenance Craftsman, Maintenance Carpenter, Maintenance Carpenter Helper, Maintenance Mechanic (MEP), Maintenance & Engineering, Administrative Assistant, Operations Foreman, Operations Staff, Parking Lead Person, Parking Cashier Coordinator, Parking Attendant, Exhibitor Services Staff, Event Coordinator, Ushers, Security, Ticket Takers, Parking, Premium Service, Parking Attendant, Parking Cashier, Parking Gate Supervisor, Parking Lot Supervisor, Parking Vault Supervisor, Concessions Stand Associate Worker, Suite Attendant, Runner, Barista, Cook, Grill Cook, Alcohol Compliance Supervisor, Event Day Auditor, Stand Lead Worker, Lead Server, Server, Bartender, Cashier, Dishwasher, Cashier, Warehouse Worker, Custodial Services Worker, Ticket Seller, Police Officer, Security Worker, Beverage Attendant.

CLICK HERE to register online for the hiring event.