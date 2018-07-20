One suspect killed, two others detained after shootout with deputies in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON — At least one suspect was killed and several others were detained late Friday after a shootout with officers in the Cypress area, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said at least one other suspect remains at large.

The suspects reportedly fired multiple officer vehicles as deputies arrived at an alleged robbery in the 8700 block of Point Park Drive near Highway 6.

The sheriff’s office requests residents avoid the area as officers continue to search for the remaining suspect.

No officers were injured, according to officials.