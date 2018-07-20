× PHOTOS: Helicopter crashes at Texas Renaissance Festival fairgrounds

TODD MISSION, Texas — Four people are alive and well after their helicopter crashed early Friday onto the Texas Renaissance Festival fairgrounds in Todd Mission, officials confirmed.

The people were on the helicopter as part of a sightseeing tour when the chopper reportedly crashed around noon.

“We are happy to report that no one was seriously injured and there was no damage to TRF property. We are thankful that all involved escaped safely,” festival officials said in a statement.

TRF released picture from the crash on social media.