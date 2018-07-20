Republicans more likely to cheat on their spouses than Democrats, study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — When it comes to having a banging campaign, it's not all about the supporters.

Sure, we know every vote counts in politics, but these public affairs are best kept secret— especially if you're married and caught cheating!

Ashley Madison, the adult dating website known for married people hooking up, did some fact checking.

A study exposed the pleasure in politics, electing the Republican party most likely to cheat on their spouses than any other party.

Researchers analyzed data pulled from 82,000 users in five states, citing those with more conservative views and stricter attitudes towards sex seem happier bed hopping outside of their relationship.

However, some big wig Democrats were known for not being squeaky clean, either.

Of course, Americans won't forget these words from Democratic president Bill Clinton, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman."

And we can't leave out the former U.S. Congressman Anthony Wiener who made headlines for sexting with a minor.

Hey, let's just focus on making monogamy great, again!